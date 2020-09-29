GQT Movies to Reopen All Michigan Indoor Theaters in October

GQT Movies

Following Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement that hard top movie theaters will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 9 at 20% capacity, GQT movies has unveiled a plan to reopen its 11 remaining locations in the state. Its theater in Cadillac reopened on Aug. 7.

To ensure that all safety plans are in place and training for employees can be completed, GQT will be reopening its Michigan theaters on three consecutive Fridays: October 9, 16, and 23.

“GQT will open with the three S’s of our safety plan at the forefront of their efforts; social distance, sanitize, and safely following recommendations,” said GQT COO Matt McSparin in a statement. “Guest safety through clean and disinfected lobbies, bathrooms, concession areas, and auditoriums will be our priority.”

To lure moviegoers back, a release notes that all GQT Movies locations in the state will offer tickets and concessions at discounted rates between 10-25%. GQT Movies will additionally honor Goodrich Quality Theater gift cards, following the latter company’s bankruptcy filing this summer.

You can find a list of GQT theater reopening dates below. For more information, visit www.gqtmovies.com.

Theater reopening list:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2020

Ann Arbor, MI (Quality 16)

Bay City, MI (Bay City 10)

Holland, MI (Holland 7)

Battle Creek, MI (West Columbia 7)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2020

Ada-Lowell, MI (Ada-Lowell 5)

Jackson, MI (Jackson 10)

Three Rivers, MI (Three Rivers 6)

Kalamazoo, MI (Kalamazoo 10)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2020

Oxford, MI (Oxford 7)

Hastings, MI (Hastings 4)

Port Huron, MI (Krafft 8)