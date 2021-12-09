Gwen Stefani to Host Special IMAX Screening of Elf on Dec. 13 at 10 Locations Across the U.S.

Image Courtesy of IMAX

IMAX is teaming up with Gwen Stefani to showcase a special presentation of the holiday classic Elf on Monday, December 13 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, it was announced today.

Streamed live from Stefani’s home in Los Angeles, the IMAX-exclusive fan event will see Stefani sharing “her love of the Christmas season” and introducing Elf, her favorite holiday movie, according to a press release. The one-night-only event, which marks the first-ever IMAX presentation of the film, will take place in person at 10 IMAX locations across the U.S.

One guest at each participating IMAX theater will win an autographed vinyl record, while everyone who purchases a ticket will receive 10% off Stefani’s online merchandise.

For tickets and theater locations, visit https://www.imax.com/elf.