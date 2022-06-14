Hollywood.com Ticket App Launches with AMC Theatres as First Exhibitor

Hollywood.com is launching a new mobile app to provide users an additional way to buy tickets at AMC Theatres across the United States. With the Hollywood.com app, users can compare several factors when shopping for movie tickets including: the movie, available showtimes, nearby theaters, and seat options. Users can compare all available combinations from a single screen during their transaction. Available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, Hollywood.com anticipates future updates to incorporate the use of AMC’s loyalty program, AMC Stubs.

“We wanted to create an innovative way where anyone who loves movies will be able to reserve the best seats — from small or indie, to epic blockbusters — and to give true entertainment enthusiasts an enhanced experience. Coupled with one of the strongest movie slates in history, the launch of the Hollywood.com app comes at a pivotal moment in the entertainment world,” said Laurie Silvers, co-CEO of Hollywood.com.

Silvers added, “We designed our new app with today’s moviegoers in mind. This is just the beginning for our evolving entertainment platform.”