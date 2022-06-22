ICE Theaters Announces Launch in India with PVR Cinemas Partnership

Image courtesy: ICE Theaters

Premium cinema experience provider Ice Theaters announces that they have reached an agreement with luxury chain PVR Cinemas, India’s largest exhibitor, for an exclusive roll-out in the Indian market. Announced at CineEurope, the deal between the two companies starts with three auditoriums, scheduled to open within the next twelve months in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Ice Theaters was created by France’s second-largest exhibitor, CGR Cinemas, and combines cutting-edge sound and image technologies with non-reflective LED panels along the sides of the theaters, targeting the moviegoer’s peripheral vision from the start to the end of the movie in what’s known as the ICE Immersive experience.

Ice Theaters’ operation with PVR expands the premium platform not just to India but to Asia as a whole; in addition to France, ICE currently operates or has announced cinemas in Los Angeles (through Regal), Spain (through Ocine), Estonia (through Apollo Cinema), and Saudi Arabia (through Vox Cinemas).

Renaud Palliere, CEO of PVR Cinemas, said: “We are very enthusiastic to be adding the immersive ICE Theaters solution to our diverse cinema offering in India. We were captivated by the way the side LED panels enhance the film viewing experience, without taking your sight off the main screen. At PVR, we pledge to continuously enhance our guests’ entertainment experience, and so we feel that by bringing ICE Theateres, whose innovative and unique product have already gathered a significant track record in major film markets, to our cinemas is yet another step toward fulfilling our objective .”

Added ICE Theaters’ managing director Jocelyn Bouyssy, “We are so unbelievably proud to be sealing this partnership with luxury cinema chain PVR Cinemas. Not only do we feel privileged to be collaborating with such an esteemed and premium exhibitor, this is also the opportunity for ICE Theaters to take up Bollywood movies post-production. After five years of working alongside all major Hollywood Studios to release their most acclaimed titles in our premium auditoriums, we are thrilled to be expanding our format to the Indian movie-making industry and develop our offer to reach new audiences.”

ICE, which currently operates across 47 theaters, has released over 110 titles in their ICE Immersive format, including this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lightyear, The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Uncharted, Morbius, Scream, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Moonfall, Ambulance, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Top Gun: Maverick. Upcoming titles include Elvis, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Bullet Train.