ICTA and The Cinema Foundation Form New Partnership

The International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) and The Cinema Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to foster and maintain professional and business relationships among their members and all segments of the motion picture industry, disseminate technical industry information through educational programming, and evaluate and improve technical industry standards.



ICTA and The Cinema Foundation will jointly sponsor the long-running and highly respected ICTA Los Angeles Seminar Series January 9th–11th, 2023. The two organizations will form a joint committee to program the event and The Cinema Foundation will underwrite the costs. The series will now be named the ICTA Los Angeles Seminar Series in Partnership with the NATO Cinema Foundation.



ICTA’s president, Frank Tees, will also receive a seat on The Cinema Foundation’s board of directors. The ICTA and The Cinema Foundation have also agreed to promote the partner organizations to their respective members and encourage both financial and volunteer support to each other.



“The mission of The Cinema Foundation is to bring together all of the industry to grow and enhance theatrical exhibition,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “This partnership is a concrete example of our commitment to working with and supporting those individuals and groups who drive our industry forward. Technology and innovation is what drives our global business and ICTA has been an essential partner in informing and educating the industry.”



Frank Tees, president of ICTA, said, “ICTA has a long history of serving the cinema technology community, providing relevant information and perspectives to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. This partnership helps support our mission and extend our reach. This is a win for both organizations and the industry.”