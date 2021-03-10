Imax Signs Agreement with China’s Broadway Circuit for Four New Imax with Laser Theaters in Shanghai

Image Courtesy Imax

Imax, along with subsidiary Imax China, has signed an agreement with Hong Kong-based chain Broadway Theatre Company Limited for four new Imax with Laser theaters in Shanghai.

Broadway Theatre Company Limited currently operates 52 cinemas and 436 screens across five brands in China, as well as 13 cinemas and over 70 screens in Hong Kong. Eight of Broadway’s top-performing theaters in China currently boast Imax screens. One of the new Broadway Imax theaters will be located in One East, a flagship mixed use property located in downtown Shanghai. All four locations will utilize Imax’s 4k laser projection technology.

WIth 724 Imax screens in Greater China as of February 2021 and an additional 248 in backlog, the deal with Broadway brings the PLF giant closer to the 1,000-screen mark in that country. China has proven an increasingly important market for Imax as other key theatrical markets remain either constrained or entirely shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the last year, Imax has had record-breaking success in China with a handful of local titles, including The Eight Hundred (the highest global grosser of 2020), Jiang Ziya: Legend of Deification, and, more recently, Detective Chinatown 3, which in February garnered Imax its highest-grossing Chinese New Year weekend.

“Moviegoing has come roaring back post-pandemic in China, offering the world a glimpse of the pent-up consumer demand that awaits multiplexes worldwide,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax. “Broadway is long celebrated for providing the kind of premium experiences our fans know and love, and we’re excited to grow our partnership with them and further establish Imax as the go-to destination for immersive blockbuster entertainment in China.”

“With the continuous upgrade of China’s film industry and content, the premium movie experience represented by IMAX has become the key driving force to attract audiences back and strongly support the box office recovery post pandemic. We are very excited to further expand our long-term successful partnership with Imax,” added Broadway Cinemas CEO Tessa Lau.” We believe that Broadway’s high-quality cinema and the strong technology and brand of Imax when combined with these high-profile projects, will create new landmarks for urban movie watching experience.”

Imax has also established a content partnership with Edko Film Limited, Broadway’s parent company. Edko’s Monster Hunt 1 and 2, Cold War 2, and Soul Snatcher have all been released on Imax screens China. Said Bill Kong, producer and executive director at Edko Film: “The unparalleled Imax experience when combining with high-quality and innovative movie content can give full play to the charm of movie-watching in cinemas. We look forward to the future cooperation of Edko Film, Broadway, and Imax, and expect to inject more vitality into the film market and bring more unforgettable film experiences together. “