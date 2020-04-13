Influx Worldwide Launches Microsite Enabling Food and Beverage Curbside Pickup for Theaters

PRESS RELEASE

Dallas, TX, April 13, 2020 – Influx Worldwide has launched a solution to help cinemas bring in revenue through online ordering of food and beverage for curbside contactless pick-up.

It is a standalone microsite that comes pre-integrated with point-of-sale market leaders Vista and Aloha. The microsite would then be linked to a cinema’s existing website and can be launched within fourteen days.

Influx Worldwide CEO, Harish Anand Thilakan (Hat) said, “We’re passionate about the cinema industry and have a track record of enabling cinemas to increase revenues by offering innovative website and mobile app solutions, worldwide, for years. We believe this latest and affordable innovation can help cinemas pull in revenues, even while there are no shows.”

Cinemas are partnering with third party delivery companies like GrubHub, DoorDash and others to fulfill home orders from their customers. However, the high revenue share rates charged by such third-party companies is a deterrent for movie theaters to keep at it. Influx believes that by enabling such pick-up service within movie theaters’ own websites, they’d enjoy a significant saving while staying relevant during this period of uncertainty.

“We know it’s a matter of time before we reopen and have full faith that moviegoers will come back to cinemas once quality content becomes available. Until then, selling food and beverage would help bring in some revenue and stay top-of-mind with customers. However, for us to rehire our kitchen staff, we need the Government-promised support to come through quickly,” said Ilio Ulivi, owner of Florida-based Silverspot Cinemas.

Influx is providing this new solution at no cost for interested cinema operators while theaters are closed to facilitate social distancing measures.

For more details on the solution, please contact Robert Rashtian, VP-Client Solutions & Partnerships, Influx Worldwide at rr@influxworldwide.com.