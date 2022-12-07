INOX Continues Partnership with 3D Solutions Provider Volfoni

INOX CEO Alok Tandon and Volfoni's CCO Araceli Vaello. Courtesy of INOX

INOX Leisure Limited (INOX) has strengthened its partnership with 3D solutions provider Volfoni by adding Volfoni’s SmartCrystal Diamond technology solution for 3D to further cinema screens across the country. An agreement for new installations was signed between INOX and Volfoni during CineAsia 2022, currently happening in Bangkok. The choice for Volfoni’s SmartCrystal Diamonds is backed by INOX’s vision to adopt the best in cinema technologies.

Alok Tandon, the chief executive officer of INOX said, “Over the years, we have been making giant strides on the cinema exhibition technology front, with some decisive and ground-breaking interventions. Our desire to satiate the evolving needs of the true connoisseurs of cinemas makes us choose the best solutions, strategically, from the best in the business. With the signing of this agreement, we are glad that more INOX screens equipped with Volfoni’s SmartCrystal Diamond technology will be capable of offering a brighter image quality and an enhanced 3D movie viewing experience, in a highly efficient manner. We are delighted to cross an important milestone in our journey with Volfoni.”

“We’re delighted that INOX, one of India’s leading exhibitors, have selected Volfoni as their trusted technology partner for 3D solutions once more,” explained Araceli Vaello, the chief commercial officer at Volfoni. “By installing our SmartCrystal Diamond throughout their estate, INOX are well equipped to cater for the forthcoming wave of 3D content and can prepare audiences across India for captivating 3D movie-going experiences,” adds Araceli.