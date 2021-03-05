Japan’s Humax Cinema Installs HARMAN Audio Speakers and Surround Sound

Courtesy: Harman (Harman Professional Solutions)

The Humax Cinema in Yokosuka, Japan has implemented an audio system from Samsung’s Harman that features JBL’s Sculpted Surround technology and a collection of JBL ScreenArray loudspeakers.

The 10-screen theater — which can seat up to 1,200 people — now uses the ScreenArray design with C222 two-way and 5732 three-way ScreenArray loudspeakers, plus JBL 9300, 9320 and 9350 Cinema Surround Speakers, and 4642A dual 18” cinema subwoofers.

“At Humax Cinema, we were committed to building a superior movie ecosystem that meets global standards,” Humax Cinema’s Assistant Manager Tomoaki Harada said in a press release. “We are proud to be the first facility to introduce the Sculpted Surround System in Japan and offer audiences the ultimate theater experience.”