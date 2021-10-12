NAC to Honor PIM Brands’ Jeff Scudillo with 2021 Mickey Warner Award

Jeff Scudillo (Image Courtesy of National Association of Concessionaires)

The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) has named Jeff Scudillo, Vice President of Special Markets at PIM Brands, as the recipient of the 2021 Mickey Warner Award.

The Mickey Warner Award is handed out each year by NAC “to recognize leadership and significant accomplishments in the non-theatre concession industry.” It honors the late Mickey Warner, father of the NAC Concession Manager Certification Program and an innovator and educator in the concessions industry.

Scudillo will be honored on October 27, 2021 at the awards luncheon during the 2021 Concession & Hospitality Expo at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

Since January 1995, Scudillo has served in his current role at PIM Brands (formerly Promotion In Motion). He is responsible for marketing and program development for all customers within the trade class, including movie theatres, stadiums, arenas, airport retail and non-traditional retail chains like Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City and Michael’s. Last year, he began overseeing all programming and product development for the Vending and School Foodservice segments at the company.

Scudillo boasts over 33 years of experience in the special markets/hospitality industry, having kicked off his career in 1988. Before PIM Brands, he served as a territory sales representative for M&M/Mars in Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Vermont. He was later promoted to National Accounts Representative and National Account Marketing Supervisor at the company.

A member of NAC since 1995, Scudillo previously chaired the organization’s education committee and held board positions that culminated with his role as NAC President from 2014-2015. A previous recipient of the NAC’s Bert Nathan Memorial Award, he is one of only seven individuals to be honored with both awards in NAC history, joining Shelley Feldman; Frank Liberto; Charlie Cretors; J.C. Evans; Larry Etter, CCM; and Dan Kroeger.

Past recipients of the Mickey Warner Award also include Walter Dunn of the Coca-Cola Company (2003), Jeremy M. Jacobs of the Delaware North Companies (2005), Chris Bigelow of Bigelow Companies (2006), Phil Noyes of Proof of the Pudding (2007), Ken Young of Ovations Food Service (2008), Gary Horvath of Ovations Food Service (2010), Terry Conlon of the University of Illinois (2013), Gary Wattie of Centerplate (2014), Charlie Neary of Spectra Food Services & Hospitality (2016), Joe Joyce (2017), Jon Muscalo of Legends Hospitality Management (2018) and Brian E. McMillin of The Lexington Center Corporation (2019) and Ricos Products Company (2020).