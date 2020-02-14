Jumanji: The Next Level Reaches $300M Domestic

Sony / Columbia’s Jumanji: The Next Level made it to $300M in North America on Thursday, becoming the 10th film released in 2019 to do so.

Level reached the $300M mark on its 63rd day of release, more than twice as long as 2017’s predecessor Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which took 31 days.

As a sequel, Level busted out of the gate faster, out-earning Jungle in its opening weekend and through its first six days of release. They swapped places on their seventh days, and since then Jungle has earned a higher total through equivalent points of release.

Jungle ultimately made $404.5M domestically, a total Level — currently at $300.0M — will be unable to match.

At $768.8M total globally so far, Level also seems unlikely to match Jungle‘s $964.4M global total.

Still, Level is going strong, ranking fifth place this past weekend with $5.5M in its ninth frame.

This upcoming weekend it’s almost certain to reach its 10th weekend in the top 10. Jungle earned 12 weekends in the top 10. Depending on how Level holds, it’s conceivable that it could do the same.

Also depending on how Level holds, it could potentially overtake 2019’s current ninth-place film Joker with $335.2M or eighth-place film Aladdin with $355.5M. Any rank beyond that is likely out of reach.