Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres Names Steven Ramskill as Vice President of Operations

Keraostes ShowPlace Theatres announced Steven Ramskill as their new Vice President of Operations on Friday.

Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres has 78 screens in six locations across five states: in Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Mountain View, California; Santa Clara, California; Secaucus, New Jersey; and McLean, Virginia.

Within the exhibition industry, Ramskill was most recently Arclight Cinema’s Director of Food and Beverage from 2005 until last April, when the company went out of business. Previously, Ramskill had served as General Manager for Catering at London’s Royal Opera House from 2002 to 2004, General Manager of London’s Tate Modern Art Gallery from 2000 to 2002, and Assistant Director of Food and Beverage for Princess Cruises from 1994 to 2000.

“I am delighted to be joining the talented team at ShowPlace ICON,” Ramskill said in a press release. “I’m encouraged by the recent signs for our industry and confident of a strong recovery as I start my next chapter, embracing the possibilities… I am excited for the opportunity to join this team of industry professionals as well as be a part of the Kerasotes century plus legacy in the industry.”

“I’m thrilled to have Steven join our leadership team,” CEO Fred Meyers added. “Steven’s diverse and proven track record within the exhibition and hospitality industry serve him well to align our theatre operations with our developing company initiatives as the movie exhibitor landscape continues to evolve. He embodies the culture of Showplace ICON Theatres, leading with the principle that quality team member experiences instill memorable guest experiences.”