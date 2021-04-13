Pacific/Arclight Will Not Emerge from the Pandemic, Circuit Permanently Closes All Locations

Image Courtesy of Arclight Cinemas

Pacific Theatres will be permanently closing all its cinemas under Pacific and Arclight brands, becoming the largest cinema chain in North America to go out of business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pacific was the 22nd-largest exhibition circuit in North America according to screen count in 2020, finishing the year with a total 234 screens across 17 locations.

An official statement provided by the circuit reads:

After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations.

This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.

To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers.

To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought on financial hardships for every major cinema circuit in the world and has already forced several of the 25 largest chains in North America to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy, including CMX Cinemas, Alamo Drafthouse, and Studio Movie Grill. As opposed to Pacific’s situation, those three companies will continue to operate parts of their circuit following the required reorganization.

New Vision Theatres, at one point the 26th-largest circuit in North America, was previously the biggest domestic circuit to permanently close due to the pandemic, dissolving in 2020.