Kinepolis Group to Open MJR Locations in Michigan, New Theater in Haarlem, Netherlands

Image courtesy: Kinepolis / MJR Grand

Theater chain Kinepolis has opened its new Centrum Schalkwijk location in Haarlem, Netherlands today, October 8—though its inauguration has been postponed to a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the chain’s 10 MJR Digital Cinemas locations—acquired by Kinepolis in October 2019, marking the chain’s first foray into the American market—will reopen this weekend.

The new cinema is a part of Haarlem’s redeveloped Centrum Schalkwijk shopping center, which contains residential apartments, commercial shops, and an above-ground car park in addition to the new cinema. The theater itself boasts 937 seats across six screens, all equipped with laser projection. One screen has Laser ULTRA technology, combining 4K laser projection with Dolby Atmos sound.

Kinepolis Haarlem is the Kinepolis Group’s nineteenth cinema in the Netherlands, with the twentieth currently under construction in Leidschendam. Kinepolis has 111 cinemas worldwide total, spread across Europe (56 theaters) and the U.S. and Canada (55). Of those cinemas in the U.S., ten operate in Michigan under the MJR Digital Cinemas brand; those will resume business on October 9, following a recent order from the Governor allowing cinemas and select other businesses to reopen.

Said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, in a statement: “Our sector has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. But we have confidence in the future, because experiencing a film in the cinema is, and always will be, a unique experience. That is why we are continuing to build several new cinemas. In the coming months, in addition to the brand-new cinema in Haarlem, we will also be opening a new cinema complex in Leidschendam in the Netherlands, and another in Canada. We are extremely proud that, as of today, we can offer the people living in and around Haarlem a unique cinematic experience and we would like to invite them to come and enjoy great films on the big screen in a safe environment.”