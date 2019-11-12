Klipsch Bolsters Commercial and Brand Alliance Team

PRESS RELEASE

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (November 12, 2019) Klipsch®, a tech-driven audio company, is strengthening its global commercial and strategic brand alliance team with the addition of Lance Jones, who has joined its management team as chief development officer. Jones has consulted for Klipsch since 2017 and has successfully expanded its commercial projects and brand partners to include Hard Rock International properties, Margaritaville resorts and living communities, Darden and First Watch restaurants, and movie theater chains.



Lance Jones previously worked for Klipsch from 1996-2012. During this time, he was instrumental in catapulting Klipsch to success in the cinema and gaming audio markets. Klipsch is in about half of the movie theaters in the U.S., while ProMedia multimedia speakers remain one of the most successful products in the brands history.



His background includes 40 years of experience in various executive level and entrepreneurial roles in marketing, business development and sports marketing at high profile companies like The Disney Channel, Budweiser King Racing, and Little Steven’s Underground Garage.

For more information on the company’s history, executives and products, please visit Klipsch.com.