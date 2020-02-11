Lionsgate and Media Rights Capital’s Knives Out will cross the $300 million global mark on Tuesday, the studio reports. That number includes $159.06 million in North America and $140.9 million overseas.

The studio notes that the Rian Johnson-directed hit is one of the most successful movies of all time to be released over Thanksgiving weekend, setting a record for the highest multiple for a non-animated film released on 2,000 or more screens over the holiday (it has grossed nearly 6x its $27 million 3-day opening). Among all films released over Thanksgiving, only Toy Story has a higher multiple.

Indeed, Knives Out boasted fantastically sturdy legs over subsequent weeks and has remained in the domestic Top 10 for a total of 10 non-consecutive weekends. That makes it one of only five movies in the past year to do so, and the first movie not released by Disney to do so since Universal’s Green Book.

Internationally, top performing markets for the film included China ($28.4 million), the U.K. ($16.8 million), Germany ($9.7 million), Australia ($9.3 million) and France ($8.2 million).

Johnson’s Knives Out script was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at this year’s Oscars, though he lost the award to Parasite screenwriters Bong Joon-ho and Hon Jin-won.