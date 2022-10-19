Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres Debuts Exclusive NFT

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres has debuted an NFT membership, which includes virtual and in real life (IRL) benefits for movie fans. The initial offering includes 300 LHM Megaplex NFTs and is available to purchase with Ethereum cryptocurrency. The digital asset links ownership to unique physical and digital items and is valid for five years from the date of original minting. NFT holders are provided with an IRL limited-edition, refillable 235-ounce popcorn tub for unlimited popcorn at participating LHM Megaplex Theatres locations. NFT holders will also receive invites to early-access and special engagement movie screenings, as well as movie swag and access to the exclusive Discord server community.

“We’re excited to be on the leading edge of another industry innovation in the movie exhibition category,” said Blake Andersen, LHM Megaplex Theatres president. “The LHM Megaplex NFT is specially designed for an elite level of movie lover and technology enthusiast.”