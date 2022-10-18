Lightspeed Withdraws Appeals Over RealD Patent Lawsuit

Courtesy of RealD Inc.

RealD Inc. announced today the withdrawal of all appeals by Lightspeed Inc. in relation to judgements against the DepthQ CineBright two-beam system. This affirms the decisions made by a district court in Düsseldorf, Germany in July 2022, which ruled in favor of RealD Inc., finding infringement of both asserted patents by the LightSpeed DepthQ CineBright two-beam system. The German court ordered a product recall and awarded injunctions, damages and costs against Lightspeed Inc. and LightSpeed’s directors, for infringing on RealD’s two-beam 3D cinema projection system patents (pat. numbers EP 2 469 336 and EP 2 067 066). Appeals were filed in both cases, however they have subsequently been withdrawn.

“RealD invests substantial resources in our mission to deliver the perfect visual image. To continue making such R&D commitments, we must hold infringers accountable for copying RealD’s patented technologies. This is a big year for 3D and RealD, and we can now look forward to a fantastic 3D slate of films safe in the knowledge that our technology is both the best on the market and protected by our battle-tested intellectual property position,” said Travis Reid, RealD’s chief executive officer.