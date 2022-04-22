Long Range Box Office Forecast: Downton Abbey: A New Era‘s Early Outlook; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tracking Continues to Climb

Photo Credits: Focus Features ("Downton Abbey: A New Era")

This week’s outlook focuses on the return of the Crawley family in Downton Abbey: A New Era, a sequel to one of 2019’s breakout performers.

Additional tracking updates are available in the chart below, including the latest (and climbing) targets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

PROS:

The previous film smashed expectations as the widely acclaimed and popular television drama’s leap to the big screen scored over $31 million in its domestic debut frame with solid staying power that led to a $96.9 million finish (part of $237.9 million globally).

Anticipation among fans looks high based on early trailer reception following a few pandemic-induced delays over the past year, and a release date in early summer should be advantageous for the target older audience ready to return to movie theaters.

With minimal competition for women (74 percent of which comprised the first film’s debut) in the market prior to its release, A New Era is unrivaled for the age 35+ crowd and could be a healthy counter-programmer through Memorial Day weekend in its second frame.



To that end, it might also be one of the films that marks a turning point — or at least a standout — for older audiences and what they prioritize a theatrical viewing for during the waning days of the pandemic.

A premium format presence is confirmed in Dolby Cinema, which should help boost fan interest.

CONS:

As always, tracking for movies targeted primarily to adult women remains the most volatile to model during the pandemic recovery era. Some natural diminished returns as a sequel are further compounded by that caution, as well as the evolution of older audience habits over the past few years.

Universal is likely, though not confirmed, to make this sequel available on streaming after 17 days as it has with several films over the past year. The core older audience not feeling a need to rush out to cinemas could speculatively wait for that potential at-home rollout in early June.

Early ticket pre-sales, while far from negative, are on par with Death on the Nile after its initial sales window. The major asterisk there, however, is that A New Era‘s pre-sale window is three weeks longer than Nile‘s was, so there is plenty of room for growth and improvement to be expected in the weeks ahead.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2022 Calendar

(as of 4/21/22)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 4/29/2022 Memory $1,500,000 – $5,000,000 $4,000,000 – $15,000,000 2,700 Briarcliff Entertainment / Open Road Films 5/6/2022 Around the World in 80 Days 100 Viva Kids 5/6/2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness $190,000,000 – $210,000,000 +6% $450,000,000 – $560,000,000 +11% 4,400 Disney / Marvel Studios 5/13/2022 Firestarter $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 $18,000,000 – $33,000,000 Universal Pictures 5/20/2022 Downton Abbey: A New Era $16,000,000 – $21,000,000 $45,000,000 – $65,000,000 Focus Features 5/20/2022 Men A24 5/27/2022 Bob’s Burgers Disney / 20th Century Studios 5/27/2022 Top Gun Maverick Paramount Pictures 6/3/2022 Eiffel Blue Fox Entertainment 6/3/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 2 Warner Bros. Pictures 6/3/2022 Watcher IFC Films 6/10/2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Pictures 6/17/2022 Lightyear Disney / Pixar 6/24/2022 The Black Phone Universal Pictures 6/24/2022 Elvis Warner Bros. Pictures 6/24/2022 Untitled Blumhouse Project Universal Pictures 7/1/2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru Universal Pictures 7/8/2022 Thor: Love and Thunder Disney / Marvel Studios 7/15/2022 Bed Rest STXfilms 7/15/2022 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features 7/15/2022 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Paramount Pictures 7/15/2022 Where the Crawdads Sing Sony / 3000 Pictures 7/22/2022 Nope Universal Pictures 7/29/2022 Bullet Train Sony Pictures 7/29/2022 DC League of Super-Pets Warner Bros. Pictures 7/29/2022 Venegance Focus Features 8/5/2022 Easter Sunday Universal Pictures 8/5/2022 Secret Headquarters Paramount Pictures 8/5/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 3 Warner Bros. Pictures 8/12/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 8/19/2022 Beast Universal Pictures 8/26/2022 The Bride Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/26/2022 Fear Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) 8/26/2022 Samaritan United Artists Releasing 9/2/2022 Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Focus Features 9/9/2022 Salem’s Lot Warner Bros. / New Line 9/16/2022 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Lionsgate 9/16/2022 Distant Universal Pictures 9/16/2022 The Woman King Sony / TriStar Pictures 9/23/2022 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. Pictures 9/23/2022 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 9/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 3 Disney / 20th Century Studios 9/30/2022 Bros Universal Pictures 10/7/2022 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony / Columbia Pictures 10/14/2022 Halloween Ends Universal Pictures 10/14/2022 White Bird: A Wonder Story Lionsgate 10/21/2022 The Banshees of Inisherin Disney / Searchlight Pictures 10/21/2022 Black Adam Warner Bros. Pictures 10/21/2022 Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures 10/21/2022 Untitled Paramount Paramount Pictures 10/28/2022 The Devil’s Light Lionsgate 10/28/2022 Devotion (Wide Expansion) Sony / Columbia Pictures 11/4/2022 Untitled David O. Russell Disney / 20th Century Studios 11/11/2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney / Marvel Studios 11/18/2022 The Menu Disney / Searchlight Pictures 11/18/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 4 Warner Bros. Pictures 11/18/2022 She Said Universal Pictures 11/18/2022 Thirteen Lives MGM / United Artists Releasing 11/23/2022 Creed III MGM 11/23/2022 The Fabelmans Universal Pictures 11/23/2022 Strange World Walt Disney Pictures 12/2/2022 Violent Night Universal Pictures 12/9/2022 (no releases scheduled) 12/16/2022 Shazam! Fury of the Gods Warner Bros. Pictures 12/21/2022 Avatar 2 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/21/2022 I Wanna Dance With Somebody Sony Pictures / TriStar Pictures 12/21/2022 Mario Universal Pictures 12/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 6 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/25/2022 A Man Called Otto Sony Pictures / Columbia 12/30/2022 (no releases scheduled)

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.

Pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections are available exclusively to Boxoffice PRO clients. For more information on forecasts, pricing, and availability, please contact us.