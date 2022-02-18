Long Range Box Office Forecast: Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

Photo Credits: STXfilms ("Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre")

This week’s report takes an early look at how director Guy Ritchie’s latest ensemble film is tracking in the weeks leading up to a planned March 18 release in domestic theaters.

That same weekend is also slated for the release of Focus Features’ The Outfit and Lionsgate’s The Unbreakable Boy, but we are not currently providing forecasts on either.

Up-to-date forecast ranges for wide releases through mid-March are available in the chart below.

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

STXfilms

March 18

PROS:

Guy Ritchie’s fan base has proven consistent in recent years with the relatively successful runs of The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man, both of which returned to the filmmaker’s genre roots in many ways.



The former bowed to $10.65 million in January 2020 before legging out to $36.5 million stateside, even with the pandemic cutting short the back end of its run. Wrath of Man, meanwhile, performed similarly with an $8.3 million / $27.5 million split last May just as major market theaters were reopening and vaccines were in the nascent weeks of wide distribution.

Male-driven thrillers have been workhorses during the pandemic recovery era for theater owners. The older portion of that demographic will be a focal point here, and the added comedic aspect should help it appeal to fans of The Gentlemen.

Although marketing has yet to fully hit its stride, its trailer release and early tracking are encouraging. A lack of direct competition, beyond opening two weeks later than The Batman, should also aid what is expected to be a theatrically exclusive run.

CONS:

The aforementioned proximity of The Batman shouldn’t be discounted entirely as that film will still be going strong in its third frame should reception and word of mouth deliver. The Lost City also opens one week later, which could moderately cut into the target audience here.

As a fairly niche genre project from Ritchie, and another modest budget to match, expectations should be moderated and focused beyond opening weekend performance.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2022 Calendar

(as of 2/18/22)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 2/25/2022 Cyrano (Expansion) n/a n/a 750 United Artists Releasing 2/25/2022 The Godfather (50 Years) n/a n/a 156 Paramount Pictures 2/25/2022 Studio 666 n/a n/a n/a Open Road Films 3/4/2022 The Batman $135,000,000 – $175,000,000 -2% $340,000,000 – $490,000,000 -6% 4,300 Warner Bros. Pictures 3/18/2022 Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre $7,000,000 – $12,000,000 NEW $22,000,000 – $42,000,000 NEW STXfilms 3/18/2022 The Outfit n/a n/a Focus Features 3/18/2022 The Unbreakable Boy n/a n/a Lionsgate / Kingdom Story Company 3/25/2022 The Lost City Paramount Pictures 4/1/2022 The Contractor Paramount Pictures 4/1/2022 Morbius Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/8/2022 Ambulance Universal Pictures 4/8/2022 Untitled Searchlight Walt Disney Pictures 4/8/2022 Untitled Universal Event Film 2022 2 Universal Pictures 4/8/2022 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Paramount Pictures 4/15/2022 Eiffel Blue Fox Entertainment 4/15/2022 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Warner Bros. Pictures 4/15/2022 Father Stu Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/15/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 1 Warner Bros. Pictures 4/22/2022 The Bad Guys Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 4/22/2022 The Northman Focus Features 4/22/2022 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Lionsgate 4/29/2022 65 Sony / Columbia Pictures 5/6/2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney / Marvel Studios 5/13/2022 Firestarter Universal Pictures 5/20/2022 DC Super Pets Warner Bros. Pictures 5/20/2022 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features 5/27/2022 Bob’s Burgers Disney / 20th Century Studios 5/27/2022 Top Gun Maverick Paramount Pictures 6/3/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 2 Warner Bros. Pictures 6/10/2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Pictures 6/10/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 6/17/2022 Lightyear Disney / Pixar 6/17/2022 Oh Hell No Sony Pictures 6/24/2022 The Black Phone Universal Pictures 6/24/2022 Elvis Warner Bros. Pictures 6/24/2022 Untitled Blumhouse Project Universal Pictures 6/29/2022 Shotgun Wedding Lionsgate 7/1/2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru Universal Pictures 7/8/2022 Thor: Love and Thunder Disney / Marvel Studios 7/15/2022 Bed Rest STXfilms 7/15/2022 Bullet Train Sony Pictures 7/15/2022 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features 7/22/2022 Blazing Samurai Paramount Pictures 7/22/2022 Nope Universal Pictures 7/22/2022 Where the Crawdads Sing Sony / 3000 Pictures 7/29/2022 Black Adam Warner Bros. Pictures 7/29/2022 Venegance Focus Features 8/5/2022 Easter Sunday Universal Pictures 8/5/2022 Secret Headquarters Paramount Pictures 8/5/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 3 Warner Bros. Pictures 8/12/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 8/12/2022 Man from Toronto Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/19/2022 Beast Universal Pictures 8/26/2022 The Bride Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/26/2022 Samaritan United Artists Releasing 9/2/2022 (no releases scheduled) 9/9/2022 Salem’s Lot Warner Bros. / New Line 9/16/2022 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Lionsgate 9/16/2022 Distant Universal Pictures 9/16/2022 The Woman King Sony / TriStar Pictures 9/23/2022 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. Pictures 9/23/2022 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 9/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 3 Disney / 20th Century Studios 9/30/2022 Bros Universal Pictures 10/7/2022 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Sony Pictures 10/14/2022 Halloween Ends Universal Pictures 10/14/2022 White Bird: A Wonder Story Lionsgate 10/21/2022 Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures 10/21/2022 Untitled Paramount Paramount Pictures 10/28/2022 The Devil’s Light Lionsgate 11/4/2022 The Flash Warner Bros. Pictures 11/4/2022 Untitled Bee Gees Paramount Pictures 11/4/2022 Untitled David O. Russell Disney / 20th Century Studios 11/11/2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney / Marvel Studios 11/18/2022 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony / Columbia Pictures 11/18/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 4 Warner Bros. Pictures 11/18/2022 She Said Universal Pictures 11/18/2022 Thirteen Lives MGM / United Artists Releasing 11/23/2022 Creed III MGM 11/23/2022 The Fabelmans Universal Pictures 11/23/2022 Strange World Walt Disney Pictures 12/2/2022 Violent Night Universal Pictures 12/9/2022 (no releases scheduled) 12/16/2022 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Warner Bros. Pictures 12/21/2022 Avatar 2 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/21/2022 Mario Universal Pictures 12/23/2022 I Wanna Dance With Somebody Sony Pictures / TriStar Pictures 12/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 6 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/30/2022 (no releases scheduled)

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.

