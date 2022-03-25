Long Range Box Office Forecast: The Bad Guys and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Photo Credits: Universal Pictures & DreamWorks Animation ("The Bad Guys"); Lionsgate ("The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent")

The penultimate frame of April comes into view this week as we take an early glance at the box office outlook for Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, alongside Lionsgate’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

In addition, notable updates for Morbius and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 can be found in the chart below

Focus Features’ The Northman remains slated for an April 22 debut as well, however, we expect a potential change to its distribution plans given its minimal marketing thus far.

The Bad Guys

Universal Pictures & DreamWorks Animation

April 22, 2022

PROS:

Animated films have been few and far between throughout the pandemic as studios have waited for family comfort levels to improve, and recent studies suggest those are on the rise as spring begins, COVID cases decline, and the pandemic shifts from front-of-mind even for any parents.

Universal’s marketing arm combined with the name brand recognition of DreamWorks among families are strong assets for an original film. Pent-up demand should also be in this picture’s favor.

With no major studio animated films opening again until Bob’s Burgers in late May and Disney / Pixar’s Lightyear in mid-June, there’s a long runway for this title, which is currently planned as exclusive to theaters upon release.

CONS:

Opening two weeks after Sonic the Hedgehog 2 presents a major obstacle to overcome with families expected to prioritize that widely appealing (and, so far, well reviewed) sequel in its chase weekends.

As an original film opening after a crowded corridor in April — and two weeks before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — capturing wide interest and/or premium screens will be challenging.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Lionsgate

April 22, 2022

PROS:

Internet buzz for this comedic, meta Nicolas Cage film has been brewing for well over year, and trailer reception is quite positive (as are critics’ reviews, which currently stand at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes). The universe of tracking, social data, and trailer imprints are comparable to those of The Gentlemen before its release in early 2020, with potential room to grow.

Adult males will be the bread-and-butter target for this film, which as has been noted ad nauseum, have been a reliable demographic throughout the pandemic box office recovery.

Serving as counter-programming against the high-profile franchise films opening in April may serve as another selling point for adults.

CONS:

It’s highly likely that this film plays to a niche audience, even with strong reception from critics and, potentially, moviegoers. It also tests what non-regular moviegoers will prioritize for a theatrical outing as consumer habits continue to evolve.

Late April has often represented the box office “slow down” period leading up to the start of summer movie season (especially after a crowded spring), further compounding expectations that this is not made or being distributed with an ultra-wide commercial audience in mind.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2022 Calendar

(as of 3/24/22)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 4/1/2022 The Contractor n/a n/a 450 Paramount Pictures 4/1/2022 Morbius $40,000,000 – $50,000,000 -16% $85,000,000 – $110,000,000 -16% 4,000 Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/8/2022 Ambulance $12,000,000 – $18,000,000 $35,000,000 – $55,000,000 3,500 Universal Pictures 4/8/2022 Everything Everywhere All at Once (Wide) $4,000,000 – $9,000,000 +9% $12,000,000 – $26,000,000 +13% 2,900 A24 4/8/2022 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 $45,000,000 – $60,000,000 +8% $125,000,000 – $170,000,000 4,300 Paramount Pictures 4/13/2022 Father Stu $4,000,000 – $9,000,000 $15,000,000 – $35,000,000 Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/15/2022 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore $40,000,000 – $55,000,000 $100,000,000 – $140,000,000 Warner Bros. Pictures 4/22/2022 The Bad Guys $10,000,000 – $15,000,000 NEW $40,000,000 – $60,000,000 NEW Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 4/22/2022 The Northman n/a n/a Focus Features 4/22/2022 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent $8,000,000 – $13,000,000 NEW $16,000,000 – $36,000,000 NEW Lionsgate 4/29/2022 Memory Briarcliff Entertainment / Open Road Films 5/6/2022 Around the World in 80 Days Viva Kids 5/6/2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney / Marvel Studios 5/13/2022 Firestarter Universal Pictures 5/20/2022 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features 5/20/2022 Men A24 5/27/2022 Bob’s Burgers Disney / 20th Century Studios 5/27/2022 Top Gun Maverick Paramount Pictures 6/3/2022 Eiffel Blue Fox Entertainment 6/3/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 2 Warner Bros. Pictures 6/3/2022 Watcher IFC Films 6/10/2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Pictures 6/17/2022 Lightyear Disney / Pixar 6/24/2022 The Black Phone Universal Pictures 6/24/2022 Elvis Warner Bros. Pictures 6/24/2022 Untitled Blumhouse Project Universal Pictures 6/29/2022 Shotgun Wedding Lionsgate 7/1/2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru Universal Pictures 7/8/2022 Thor: Love and Thunder Disney / Marvel Studios 7/15/2022 Bed Rest STXfilms 7/15/2022 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features 7/15/2022 Where the Crawdads Sing Sony / 3000 Pictures 7/22/2022 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Paramount Pictures 7/22/2022 Nope Universal Pictures 7/29/2022 Bullet Train Sony Pictures 7/29/2022 DC League of Super-Pets Warner Bros. Pictures 7/29/2022 Venegance Focus Features 8/5/2022 Easter Sunday Universal Pictures 8/5/2022 Secret Headquarters Paramount Pictures 8/5/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 3 Warner Bros. Pictures 8/12/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 8/12/2022 Man from Toronto Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/19/2022 Beast Universal Pictures 8/26/2022 The Bride Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/26/2022 Fear Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) 8/26/2022 Samaritan United Artists Releasing 9/2/2022 Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Focus Features 9/9/2022 Salem’s Lot Warner Bros. / New Line 9/16/2022 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Lionsgate 9/16/2022 Distant Universal Pictures 9/16/2022 The Woman King Sony / TriStar Pictures 9/23/2022 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. Pictures 9/23/2022 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 9/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 3 Disney / 20th Century Studios 9/30/2022 Bros Universal Pictures 10/7/2022 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Sony Pictures 10/14/2022 Halloween Ends Universal Pictures 10/14/2022 White Bird: A Wonder Story Lionsgate 10/21/2022 The Banshees of Inisherin Disney / Searchlight Pictures 10/21/2022 Black Adam Warner Bros. Pictures 10/21/2022 Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures 10/21/2022 Untitled Paramount Paramount Pictures 10/28/2022 The Devil’s Light Lionsgate 11/4/2022 Untitled Bee Gees Paramount Pictures 11/4/2022 Untitled David O. Russell Disney / 20th Century Studios 11/11/2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney / Marvel Studios 11/18/2022 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony / Columbia Pictures 11/18/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 4 Warner Bros. Pictures 11/18/2022 She Said Universal Pictures 11/18/2022 Thirteen Lives MGM / United Artists Releasing 11/23/2022 Creed III MGM 11/23/2022 The Fabelmans Universal Pictures 11/23/2022 Strange World Walt Disney Pictures 12/2/2022 Violent Night Universal Pictures 12/9/2022 (no releases scheduled) 12/16/2022 Shazam! Fury of the Gods Warner Bros. Pictures 12/21/2022 Avatar 2 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/21/2022 I Wanna Dance With Somebody Sony Pictures / TriStar Pictures 12/21/2022 Mario Universal Pictures 12/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 6 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/25/2022 A Man Called Otto Sony Pictures / Columbia 12/30/2022 (no releases scheduled)

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.

Pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections are available exclusively to Boxoffice PRO clients. For more information on forecasts, pricing, and availability, please contact us.