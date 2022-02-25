Long Range Box Office Forecast: The Lost City, Plus The Batman‘s Latest Tracking Update

Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures ("The Lost City")

This week’s report welcomes the addition of Paramount Pictures’ The Lost City to the Long Range Forecast. Led by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, the comedy is slated to open exclusively in theaters on Friday, March 25.

In addition, the chart below includes the latest tracking update for next week’s highly anticipated launch of The Batman, as well as the removal of Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre from the forecast and calendar following STXfilms’ un-dating of the picture late last week.

The Lost City

Paramount Pictures

March 25, 2022

PROS:

In an era when star power is often questioned, Bullock and Tatum each have arguments in their favor when it comes to drawing ability at the box office.



Bullock has long history of success in the comedic genre from the Miss Congeniality films to The Proposal, Ocean’s 8, and The Blind Side, while Tatum expanded his audience through the Jump Street and Magic Mike franchises before recently helping to drive Dog above expectations.

Early tracking and social metrics for the comedy are on par with pre-pandemic releases such as Game Night and Blockers, both of which leveraged strong casts in the way Lost City hopes to with Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt making well-promoted supporting turns. Current models are also not far behind those of Free Guy, with room to grow on all fronts.

By the end of March, the domestic market will be relatively barren. This film’s release weekend will mark The Batman‘s fourth, and no intervening openers before March 25 will stand out with mainstream audiences in the way Lost City is bidding to.

The film’s promise of escapist comedy with appeal to men and women should be a strength as we hope to get a clearer sense of audience sentiment heading into spring as COVID cases decline, especially with a theatrically exclusive release.

CONS:

This genre isn’t well-tested during the pandemic era yet and could be a significant barometer of what content consumers prioritize in theaters versus a later streaming release, so forecasts are naturally volatile until closer to release.



Pre-sale activity isn’t likely to signal the full potential of its run, either, with significant “date night” and walk-up business expected for a non-IP release. Reviews, by extension, could be important for determining staying power.

Appeal is likely to lean slightly toward adult women, an audience that — until Dog‘s over-performance — has frequently been the most cautious to return to moviegoing.

Competition in the stretch weekends will be worth considering as Morbius (April 1), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (April 8), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 15) immediately proceed The Lost City‘s first frame.

Long Range Box Office Forecast & 2022 Calendar

(as of 2/25/22)

Release Date Title 3-Day (FSS) Opening Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Domestic Total Low/High Range Pinpoint % Chg from Last Week Estimated Location Count Distributor 3/4/2022 The Batman $130,000,000 – $170,000,000 -10% $330,000,000 – $475,000,000 -9% 4,300 Warner Bros. Pictures 3/11/2022 (no wide releases scheduled) 3/18/2022 The Outfit n/a n/a Focus Features 3/18/2022 The Unbreakable Boy n/a n/a Lionsgate / Kingdom Story Company 3/18/2022 Umma n/a n/a Sony / Stage 6 Films 3/18/2022 X n/a n/a A24 3/25/2022 The Lost City $15,000,000 – $25,000,000 NEW $45,000,000 – $85,000,000 NEW Paramount Pictures 4/1/2022 The Contractor Paramount Pictures 4/1/2022 Morbius Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/8/2022 Ambulance Universal Pictures 4/8/2022 Untitled Searchlight Walt Disney Pictures 4/8/2022 Untitled Universal Event Film 2022 2 Universal Pictures 4/8/2022 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Paramount Pictures 4/15/2022 Eiffel Blue Fox Entertainment 4/15/2022 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Warner Bros. Pictures 4/15/2022 Father Stu Sony Pictures / Columbia 4/15/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 1 Warner Bros. Pictures 4/22/2022 The Bad Guys Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 4/22/2022 The Northman Focus Features 4/22/2022 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Lionsgate 5/6/2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney / Marvel Studios 5/13/2022 Firestarter Universal Pictures 5/20/2022 DC Super Pets Warner Bros. Pictures 5/20/2022 Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features 5/27/2022 Bob’s Burgers Disney / 20th Century Studios 5/27/2022 Top Gun Maverick Paramount Pictures 6/3/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 2 Warner Bros. Pictures 6/10/2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Pictures 6/10/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 6/17/2022 Lightyear Disney / Pixar 6/24/2022 The Black Phone Universal Pictures 6/24/2022 Elvis Warner Bros. Pictures 6/24/2022 Untitled Blumhouse Project Universal Pictures 6/29/2022 Shotgun Wedding Lionsgate 7/1/2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru Universal Pictures 7/8/2022 Thor: Love and Thunder Disney / Marvel Studios 7/15/2022 Bed Rest STXfilms 7/15/2022 Bullet Train Sony Pictures 7/15/2022 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features 7/22/2022 Blazing Samurai Paramount Pictures 7/22/2022 Nope Universal Pictures 7/22/2022 Where the Crawdads Sing Sony / 3000 Pictures 7/29/2022 Black Adam Warner Bros. Pictures 7/29/2022 Venegance Focus Features 8/5/2022 Easter Sunday Universal Pictures 8/5/2022 Secret Headquarters Paramount Pictures 8/5/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 3 Warner Bros. Pictures 8/12/2022 Untitled Searchlight Disney / Searchlight 8/12/2022 Man from Toronto Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/19/2022 Beast Universal Pictures 8/26/2022 The Bride Sony Pictures / Columbia 8/26/2022 Samaritan United Artists Releasing 9/2/2022 (no releases scheduled) 9/9/2022 Salem’s Lot Warner Bros. / New Line 9/16/2022 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Lionsgate 9/16/2022 Distant Universal Pictures 9/16/2022 The Woman King Sony / TriStar Pictures 9/23/2022 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. Pictures 9/23/2022 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation 9/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 3 Disney / 20th Century Studios 9/30/2022 Bros Universal Pictures 10/7/2022 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Sony Pictures 10/14/2022 Halloween Ends Universal Pictures 10/14/2022 White Bird: A Wonder Story Lionsgate 10/21/2022 Ticket to Paradise Universal Pictures 10/21/2022 Untitled Paramount Paramount Pictures 10/28/2022 The Devil’s Light Lionsgate 11/4/2022 The Flash Warner Bros. Pictures 11/4/2022 Untitled Bee Gees Paramount Pictures 11/4/2022 Untitled David O. Russell Disney / 20th Century Studios 11/11/2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney / Marvel Studios 11/18/2022 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony / Columbia Pictures 11/18/2022 Untitled WB Event Film 2022 4 Warner Bros. Pictures 11/18/2022 She Said Universal Pictures 11/18/2022 Thirteen Lives MGM / United Artists Releasing 11/23/2022 Creed III MGM 11/23/2022 The Fabelmans Universal Pictures 11/23/2022 Strange World Walt Disney Pictures 12/2/2022 Violent Night Universal Pictures 12/9/2022 (no releases scheduled) 12/16/2022 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Warner Bros. Pictures 12/21/2022 Avatar 2 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/21/2022 I Wanna Dance With Somebody Sony Pictures / TriStar Pictures 12/21/2022 Mario Universal Pictures 12/23/2022 Untitled 20th Century 2022 6 Disney / 20th Century Studios 12/25/2022 A Man Called Otto Sony Pictures / Columbia 12/30/2022 (no releases scheduled)

All above figures represent best and worst case scenarios for how each respective film is currently tracking based on existing market conditions and projected model fluctuation before release. These are not final forecasts.

Pinpoint opening weekend and domestic total projections are available exclusively to Boxoffice PRO clients. For more information on forecasts, pricing, and availability, please contact us.