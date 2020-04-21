Looking Back at the Hunger Games Franchise as Lionsgate Moves to Adapt The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Prequel

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

This morning, Lionsgate announced they’re pushing forward with a continuation of The Hunger Games on the big screen by adapting author Suzanne Collins’s upcoming prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. While no release date for the film has been targeted as of yet, the book is set to publish just a few weeks from now on May 19.

The original series of films was a watershed moment for the studio in the early 2010s as they capitalized on the wave of popular young adult stories being translated from the page to a cinematic setting. Harry Potter had come to its literary and theatrical denouements in 2011, while Lionsgate / Summit’s own adaptation of the Twilight series closed out in 2012.

The Hunger Games, though, was a smashing success off the line when it bowed to $152.5 million on opening weekend in March 2012. The film blew away box office expectations and signaled the start of a new blockbuster franchise for Hollywood, ultimately earning $408 million domestically and an additional $286.4 million overseas. Moreover, the film launched star Jennifer Lawrence to the top of many A-lists in Hollywood as her career took off in major ways from there.

At the time, Hunger Games‘ debut was the biggest March box office opening in history and has only since been surpassed by the Beauty and the Beast remake, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Captain Marvel.

Just a year and a half later, Catching Fire proved the first film’s success was no fluke as the anticipated follow-up debuted to another $158.1 million on opening weekend in November 2013, which to this day still stands as the highest November debut of all time. That first sequel proved to be the highest grossing entry of the four-film series with $865 million worldwide.

The third and final book in Collins’s novel trilogy was divided into two films, mimicking the strategy employed by the finales of Potter and Twilight before it. 2014’s Mockingjay Part I debuted to $121.9 million domestically, finishing with over $755 million worldwide, while 2015’s Part II capped things off with a $102.7 million stateside opening and over $658 million at the global box office.

All in, the four films in the franchise pulled $1.45 billion domestically, plus $1.52 billion internationally, for a global sum of more than $2.97 billion.

Here is Lionsgate’s official press release on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: