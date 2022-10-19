Malco Theatres Announces the Cordova Cinema Bar & Grill

Image Courtesy of Malco Theatres

Memphis-based Malco Theatres has announced the completion of renovations at the Cordova Cinema Grill in Cordova, Tennessee. Upgrades to the 15-screen cinema include a redesigned front-entry, modernized lobby, self-serve drink stations, and reserved all-recliner seating. Patrons will also have access to the new Malco Bar and Grill, with an expanded menu offering gourmet selections and adult beverages. On the tech side, auditoriums have been retrofitted with MDI Strong 2.2 High Gain White screens with a digital perforation pattern sporting over 65,000 holes per square meter. Other tech updates include Klipsch speakers, Barco 2K Series-2 projectors, Dolby Digital Cinema, and Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound.

“Malco is very excited to unveil the Cordova Cinema Grill. This upgraded theatre will be something the community will be very proud to have and hopefully will enjoy for many years to come,” said David Tashie, president and chief operating officer. “Our emphasis has always been on quality, and we have always stressed the importance of staying ‘ahead of the curve’ in sight and sound technology, and other amenities that enhance the movie-going experience. We believe these amenities will add to the already fun and exciting experience of going out to the movies. These renovations would not have been possible without our confidence in the growth of the area and the participation of Michael Lightman, our landlord”.