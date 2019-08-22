Malco Theatres to Bring the IMAX Experience To Madison, MS

PRESS RELEASE

(Memphis, TN – August 22, 2019) – Memphis-based Malco Theatres, a 104-year-old family-owned motion picture exhibition company, announced today that guests visiting the Grandview Cinema in Madison, Mississippi, can soon enjoy the world’s most immersive cinematic experience when the IMAX® theatre opens in time for the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20, 2019. The IMAX theatre, the first and only one in the state of Mississippi, will be custom-designed for use in the existing multiplex theatre and will be the first phase of upgrades to the Madison location.

The new IMAX at the Grandview Cinema will offer moviegoers a truly immersive cinematic experience, allowing them to enjoy the biggest blockbusters like never before. IMAX’s cutting-edge projection system, which delivers crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

“We looked at all of our options regarding a large format solution and came to the conclusion that no one has a better combination of quality, full immersion cinema, and brand awareness than IMAX. We are excited to add The IMAX Experience to the region and hope it will be enjoyed for many years to come,” said David Tashie, Malco President/COO.

“We are excited to welcome another Malco Theatres location to the IMAX business, and together look forward to introducing the world’s most immersive cinema going experience to new audiences across Mississippi,” said Mark Welton, President, IMAX Theatres.

Additional Phase 1 renovation plan consists of upgrading the concession area to the Malco Cinema Grill, featuring expanded food and drink options, plus installation of space for private events with areas dedicated to emerging technologies, such as virtual reality (VR). The Phase 2 upgrade will include a full renovation to luxury reserved recliner seats.