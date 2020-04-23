Malco Theatres to Host Free Virtual Trivia Contest Saturday Night

How much do you and your friends, family, or colleagues know about the movies? With Jeopardy! going into reruns on May 4 and in-person bar trivia events suspended, Memphis-based Malco Theatres will partner with Cerrito Trivia for an online nationwide movie trivia contest this Saturday night.

Here’s how it works. First, assemble your team and pick a clever or original name, because a prize will be awarded for the best team name. Trivia will consist of 25 questions: five rounds of five questions, each worth one point. No points are subtracted for wrong answers, so feel free to take a stab at it, even if you’re not 100% sure.

While trivia is free to enter, Malco encourages participants to donate to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Fund. The tax-deductible organization provides financial help to cinema employees, with a particular timely focus on employees affected, furloughed, or laid off as a result of covid-19.

The trivia contest will be held through Malco Theatres’ Facebook page this Saturday, April 25, at 7 p.m. Central Time. That’s 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 6 p.m. Mountain Time, or 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Register your team here, starting up to an hour before the match starts.

“Malco has been actively engaging customers during the lockdown, and it was a former employee’s suggestion of hosting a live movie trivia night that pushed the idea into play,” Malco Theatres Vice President and Director of Marketing Karen Melton told Boxoffice PRO. “With our co-host, Kevin Cerrito of Cerrito Trivia, we will now be able to expand customer reach beyond a traditional social media platform and truly interact with fans during quarantine.”

“And while the event is free, we are asking all players to consider a donation to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation,” Melton continued. “The organization has been instrumental in assisting many of our employees during this time, so not only is this event a great way for Malco to connect with the community, but it is also a way to thank WRMPPF for their support!”