Marcus Theatres Begins Phased Reopening with Six Locations on June 19

Image Courtesy of Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres, the fourth largest exhibition circuit in the United States, will begin reopening its cinemas on June 19. The effort will be led by six locations, including Wisconsin’s Marcus Ridge, Renaissance, BistroPlex and Valley Grand Cinemas; Omaha, Nebraska’s Majestic Cinema; and Georgia’s Roswell Movie Tavern.

“We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern by Marcus guests and associates, and have been very thoughtful about the reopening process we are implementing,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We know people are eager to return to theatres for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment – and that consumer confidence is very important to us. The steps are in place, associates are trained, and we are now ready and excited to welcome guests back.”

Marcus Theatres, which operates 1,110 screens across 91 locations in 17 states, expects its entire circuit to be open in time for new releases by major Hollywood studios. The initial locations reopening on June 19 will feature enhanced protocols in accordance with current local health and safety policies and aligned with directions by the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. The chain expects to apply the experience from those six locations to further inform and fine-tune future phases of reopenings across the circuit in the weeks ahead.

“While our theatres have been on intermission these past few months, we’ve been creative about how to maintain the connection with our guests,” added Rodriguez. “Offering curbside pickup and online ordering of theatre favorites like popcorn and treats, and introducing three Parking Lot Cinemas helped do just that. We were also hard at work enhancing our app and website to make it easy to order food – even before you get to the theatre. And, now it’s time to reconnect with the community at the movies. The process may look a little different to start, but it doesn’t take away from the excitement of bringing back the theatre-going experience and seeing our valued guests. We can’t wait!”

A full list of the reopening protocols and opening dates for individual locations throughout the circuit are available on the Marcus Theatres website.

An itemized list of those policies, provided by Marcus Theatres, is included below: