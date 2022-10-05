Mauricio Duran to Receive Career Achievement Award at ShowEast 2022

Image courtesy Film Expo Group

Mauricio Duran, formerly head of Latin America at Universal Pictures, will receive this year’s Career Achievement Award at ShowEast. Duran will be presented with the award as part of the Opening Day Awards Luncheon on Monday, October 17 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

The ShowEast Career Achievement Award is presented to an industry member who has made significant contributions to the industry through their accomplishments, breakthrough developments, dedication, and expertise over the course of their career. “We are delighted to present the 2022 Career Achievement Award to Mauricio Duran for his remarkable career over the past 35 years,” said Andrew Sunshine, President of The Film Expo Group. “He has truly earned a reputation that extends into the U.S. market.”

An influential champion of the film industry in Latin America, Duran has spent 35 years in leadership roles growing the cinema business in Latin America at Buena Vista Columbia TriStar Films, Mexico (December 1986-December 2006) and Universal Pictures International, Latin America (January 2007-August 2021)—working from Mexico City and traveling extensively throughout the Latin American region.

Over the past 25 years, Mauricio has overseen over 1,800 theatrical releases, including entries some of history’s biggest film franchises, including: Terminator, Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, The Lion King, Godzilla, MIB, Spider-Man, Pirates of the Caribbean, Fast & Furious, Jurassic World, and Despicable Me/Minions.

In 2007, Mauricio joined Universal Pictures as SVP for Marketing & Distribution in Latin America. He was responsible for establishing the operating company in Mexico and the former operating company in Brazil and led the region of offices and licensees under UIP (Universal and Paramount’s joint venture) and Universal Pictures International, establishing the first Universal Pictures office in Latin America (located in Mexico City), responsible for supervising all the distribution and marketing teams in region.

Mauricio participated actively in several industry innovations in Mexico and Latin America, including the introduction and transition from 35mm to digital, the transformation from conventional marketing campaigns to forward-thinking online marketing campaigns, and embracing technology change the rapidly evolving distribution landscape.