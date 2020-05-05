Moviehouse & Eatery is Closed to the Public, Open for Private Rentals to Accommodate Small Groups

As movie theaters in Texas begin announcing dates for a gradual reopening, Moviehouse & Eatery locations in the state have announced they’ll be resuming operations under a slightly different approach.

The Texas-based dine-in circuit, acquired by Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas in 2019, will remain closed to the public until further notice but will be making its auditoriums available for private events of no more than 25 people. The private bookings would allow the theater to implement appropriate social distancing and cleaning procedures for each auditorium. Bookings will be available beginning on May 15 and start at a rate of $20 per person, including bottomless popcorn and soft drinks for 10 people.

The concept will allow families and small groups to enjoy a night out at the movies in a private setting at a rate substantially lower than a typical auditorium buyout. Guests will be able to bring their own programming to watch at the theater, including video game consoles, slideshows, or personal DVDs. The kitchen at each location will be open and available to serve food and beverage items to patrons.

“With everyone missing out on social gatherings such as graduation parties, weddings, baby showers and other major life events, we wanted to offer our guests something intimate and unique, but also safe and affordable.” said Luis Olloqui, CEO, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. “We’re giving our guests the celebrity experience of a totally private auditorium, that they might not typically experience otherwise… while creating a safe environment to get out of the house and have some fun!”

Bookings to rent auditoriums at Moviehouse & Eatery locations are available online beginning on May 5. Reservations begin on May 15 and will be available until the circuit formally reopens its doors. Depending on state and local policies, Cinépolis could roll out a version of the concept to other locations nationwide.