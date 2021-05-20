Megaplex Theatres Offering Free Popcorn to Covid-Vaccinated Guests in Utah and Nevada

All Megaplex Theatres locations in Utah and Nevada are offering one free 44-ounce mini popcorn for any guest who provides proof of a COVID-19 vaccination today (May 20) only, the company has announced. The offer will also be extended to anyone who receives a vaccine shot at one of the five Nomi Health vaccination sites located at participating Megaplex locations.

The free popcorn offer is valid for anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Guests must bring in their vaccination record during regular business hours to redeem the offer. No purchase is necessary.

The following Larry H. Miller Megaplex theaters are offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics provided by Nomi Health: Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, Utah; Megaplex Theatres at The District in South Jordan, Utah; Megaplex Theatres at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, Utah; Megaplex Theatres at Geneva in Vineyard, Utah; Megaplex Theatres at Legacy Crossing in Centerville, Utah .

The vaccination sites at participating Megaplex locations operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to anyone 18 and older, and children ages 12 to 17 can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

For more information, Utah residents can go to getmyshot.utah.gov.