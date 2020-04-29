Megaplex Theatres to Participate in “Driven to Assist” Food Drive to Support the Utah Food Bank

Megaplex Theatres will be taking part in a week-long food drive organized by its parent company, the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies (LHM Group). Other divisions of the LHM Group–including car dealerships and sports facilities—will also take part in the public food drive, with donations going to the Utah Food Bank.

The campaign, called “Driven to Assist,” will take place from Thursday, April 30 through Wednesday, May 6 at all 22 Larry H. Miller car dealerships locations in Utah; 13 Megaplex Theatres locations; the Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz; and Smith’s Ballpark, home of the Salt Lake Bees.

Drive-through donations can be made between 2-6 p.m. each day, except Sunday, May 3. LHM Group employees will be on-site utilizing appropriate Utah Department of Health social distancing and sanitization practices, including the wearing of face masks.

“We invite communities throughout the state to join us in assisting those who may be facing challenges during this unprecedented time,” said Gail Miller, owner and chair of LHM Group. “One of our guiding principles at the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies is to ‘go about doing good until there is too much good in the world.’ I am impressed with Utahns’ willingness to collaborate and to serve others. Together, we can help fulfill a critical need for the Utah Food Bank and its partners.”

Each Megaplex Theatres location will provide a free large tub of fresh popcorn, delivered via its Curbside Popcorn Service, in exchange for at least eight cans of food (or equivalent value) per vehicle. Other LHM Group sites will be giving different “thank you for the assist” items; more information can be found on their website.

Donations must be non-perishable food items with an emphasis on canned goods. Items like produce, meat, frozen food, bread, and items that need to be refrigerated will not be accepted. The most needed food items include peanut butter, mac & cheese, canned meats (tuna, chicken, or beef), chili, SpaghettiOs, canned fruits, and other boxed meals. The Utah Food Bank is also accepting cash donations, which can be made here or via Venmo to @UtahFoodBank-Donations with the comment “Driven to Assist.”

The COVID-19 crisis has seen a number of theaters step forward to assist those in need; in addition to Megaplex Theatres’ work, Santikos Entertainment and Atlas Atlantic Cinema also have an eye towards charity at this time.