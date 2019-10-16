Metropolitan Theatres Breaks Ground on Flagship Cinema in San Clemente, CA

Construction has commenced on Metropolitan Theatres’ flagship luxury dine-in cinema at the Outlets at San Clemente in South Orange County, CA. The theater will fall under Metropolitan’s MetroLux brand and is scheduled to open during the fall of 2020.



The 45,000-square-foot ten-plex will feature reserved luxury recliner seating, 4K laser projection, and a 60-foot Premium Large Format screen. The theater will also include a floor-to-ceiling bar, full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, and in-auditorium service.



Metropolitan Theatres opened their inaugural dine-in theater and restaurant earlier this year in Loveland, CO. The circuit currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and modern multiplexes in California, Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

“We are excited to bring luxury movie viewing and dining to this community and to provide an entertainment complex that will be unique in concept exclusively at the Outlets at San Clemente,” said David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres.

The location for the new theater will offer direct freeway access and expansive parking. Outlets at San Clemente currently features nearly 60 stores and restaurants.