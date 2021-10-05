GDC Partners with ECCO to Accelerate Growth of Mini-Theaters in Germany with Supra-5000 Projector

The Supra-5000 projector (Image Courtesy of Espedeo)

PRESS RELEASE

Barcelona, October 5, 2021 — GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’), a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions announced today ECCO Cine Supply and Service GmbH (‘ECCO’), a leading German digital cinema integrator have formally agreed to strengthen their business relationship. As part of ECCO’s commitment to GDC, they will sell, market and service the multiple award-winning Espedeo Supra-5000 RGB Plus Laser Cinema Projector (‘Supra-5000’) to the German theatre market and beyond.

Perfect for the growing ‘mini-theatre’ segment, the Supra-5000 is the first laser cinema projector to use GDC’s All-in-One Board which integrates the media server, Integrated Cinema Processor [ICP] and DMD (DLP chip) formatter board on a single board, making it the smallest, lightest and quietest DCI-compliant laser projector in the cinema market today.

Industry veteran and CEO of ECCO, Thomas Rüttgers commented “The cinema industry relies heavily on GDC’s market-leading media server technologies and software solutions. Although they just entered the projection market with Supra-5000, we were blown away by all of the features that make it the ideal solution for the fast-growing mini-theatre market.” Mr Rüttgers, who has over 30 years experience within the European cinema industry, went on to say, “We have already purchased 10 units of Supra-5000 projectors – five of which will be installed with the Espedeo PM-2000B polarized 3D technology – and we look forward to many more sales in the future.”

ECCO installed a Supra-5000 in the iconic Cinecitta Nürnberg, (a past winner of ICTA Cinema of the Year) and one of the best performing multiplexes in Germany. In addition, they worked with GDC on a recent 15-plex installation of the ultra-reliable SR-1000 IMBs and an SCL Mk2 centralized playback server in Cairo, Egypt.

“ECCO are a progressive and hugely experienced team with years of expertise in the cinema industry. We have known and respected Thomas Rüttgers and his teams for many years. They understand the importance of the highest quality installation and service level demanded by today’s exhibitors. We are looking forward to many more projects in the future!” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited.

Learn More at CineEurope 2021

Delegates attending CineEurope in Barcelona are able to get an up-close view of the Supra-5000 and experience Supra-5000 in live demonstrations in the GDC Technology mini-theatre in suite MR 131 on P1 level of the CCIB during tradeshow hours from October 5 – 7.