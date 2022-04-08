Morbius Crosses $100M Globally

Photo Credits: Sony Pictures & Marvel ("Morbius")

Sony Pictures’ Morbius surpassed the nine-digit mark worldwide on Thursday, with a $55.8M overseas and $102.7M global total.

The Sony / Columbia film, which debuted atop the domestic box office this past weekend with $39.0M, has now earned $46.9M in North America through its first week.

Read Boxoffice PRO‘s interview with Morbius director Daniel Espinosa here.

It’s been a good run for Sony Pictures overseas lately: Uncharted now stands at $378.1M globally ($237.8M overseas + $140.3M domestic), while Spider-Man: No Way Home became the first post-pandemic film to exceed $1B globally.