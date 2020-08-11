Movio Signs with Icelandic Theater Chain Sena Cinemas

PRESS RELEASE

Movio, a Vista Group International company, has signed a multi-year partnership with Iceland’s Sena Cinemas. Sena will use Movio Cinema to better analyze, understand, and connect with its cinema audiences. The cinemas are part of the Entertainment division of Sena, which also includes film distribution and production as well as gaming. Movio had previously worked with Sena Cinemas on the design of their new loyalty program, “Bíóklúbburinn.”

“We are very excited to work with Movio and implement the great marketing tools that they offer,” said Lilja Ósk Diðriksdóttir, director of marketing at Sena Cinemas. “Having had a great experience working with Movio to build our new loyalty program, we are now looking forward to work with them to help us create the best possible customer experience for our guests and loyalty members. With the analytical tools Movio has to offer, we will be able to get better insight into and understanding of our customers, which is especially valuable during these trying times.”

Movio was already linked with Sena Cinemas via Vista Cinema technology. As part of this new association, Sena will use Movio Cinema to analyze customers of both their cinemas and “fun centres,” which feature entertainment such as laser tag and karaoke. These insights will help Sena to understand both the differences and the potential intersection points between these two audience bases and how they can cross-sell and upsell experiences moving forward.

“We are delighted to be furthering our relationship with Sena Cinemas in Iceland,” commented Sarah Lewthwaite, Movio’s managing director, EMEA. “Having spent some time with the Sena team collaborating on the design of their new loyalty strategy, I’m thrilled that they will now have the tools in place to maximize the value of the data. I’m confident that their use of the Movio Cinema product will not only help to transform the experience for their members, but will more immediately, help them to rebuild attendance and revenue following the lockdown period.”