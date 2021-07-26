Multicines’ Ecuador Location Was Only New Cinema in Latin America to Open During Pandemic, with CES+ Technologies

Opened on May 22, 2021, the Multicines Mall del Rio in Guayaquil, Ecuador was the only cinema project to be started and developed in Latin America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11-seat auditorium includes a 4D E-Motion + 3D screen as well as a PLF (premium large format) screen with a Dolby Atmos sound system.

Multicines features Dolby Atmos and Dolby audio systems and servers, chairs by Inorca and Lumma, screens by Severston, and RGB pure laser projection technology by Christie.

“Selecting the right partners has always been important to us, and CES+ is definitively one of them,” Multicines CEO Gonzalo Lopez said in a press release. “We have been working with Guillermo [founder Guillermo Younger] and [current CEO] Alex Younger for more than two decades with excellent results. CES+ delivered during the most challenging year in our industry’s history.”

CES+ is a cinema equipment, software, and technology company based in Florida.