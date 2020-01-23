Multicines Opens the First 4K RGB Laser Cinema in Ecuador with Christie

Ecuador’s first cinema equipped with 4K RGB laser projection has opened in the Condado de Quito shopping mall. The integrator CES+ (Cinema Equipment & Supplies) recently installed a Christie CP4330-RGB projector with RealLaser™ illumination in the MCX Multicines Xtreme theater.



The new theater, part of the Multicines exhibition chain, has 257 premium seats, a 15-meter screen and Dolby Atmos sound. “With this new theater we wanted to replicate the quality of image and sound that film directors and producers aspire to convey in their movies,” said Gonzalo López, general manager of Multicines. “The fact we have introduced the first 4K RGB laser cinema theater in Ecuador reinforces our reputation as leaders in technological innovation, which is part and parcel of Multicines’ DNA.”

López added, “We wanted to offer our customers the highest standards of quality in brightness, color and contrast, and this is the best projector available in the market.”

Multicines’ general manager also noted “the economical operating costs of the projector with its low energy consumption and maintenance, which help to safeguard our company’s bottom line.”

Diego López, Christie general manager for NOLA and the Andes Region, said, “We are delighted that Multicines chose Christie to equip the only 4K RGB laser cinema theater in Ecuador. And we are really pleased to see how, when it comes to opening new cinemas, more and more exhibition companies in Latin America are opting for Christie RealLaser illumination technology, which is available for various sized theaters and screen formats.”

When Multicines began operating in Ecuador in 1996, it pioneered the use of new technology and multi-theater complexes in the country. It currently has 54 screens in different cities around the country, many of them equipped with Christie cinema projectors.

The Christie CP4330-RGB pure laser cinema projector is equipped with CineLife electronics and RealLaser illumination, and offers up to 50,000 hours of performance in a typical cinema theatre under optimal conditions.