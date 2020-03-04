My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Tops $10 Million in North America

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has topped the $10 million mark in North America, distributor Funimation (owned by Sony Pictures Television) announced Wednesday. That makes the Japanese manga adaptation the eighth highest-grossing anime film of all time domestically, surpassing 2002’s Spirited Away, which finished its North American run with $10.05 million.

Heroes Rising — the second big-screen adaptation of the My Hero Academia manga series after 2018’s Two Heroes — was released on Feb. 26 in 1,275 locations in the U.S. and Canada, in both dubbed and subtitled versions. This past weekend, it finished in fourth place at the North American box office with $5.87 million, lifted by positive reviews (88% on Rotten Tomatoes) and strong word-of-mouth (the film currently boasts a 98% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and nabbed a five-star rating from Postrak).

For comparison’s sake, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes grossed $5.75 million in North America, albeit on less than half the number of screens.

“My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising hits all the right notes—action, heroism, friendship and redemption,” said Funimation General Manager Colin Decker in a statement. “It’s just a really great movie that delights hardcore and new fans alike. We believed in this film from the outset and we’re thrilled by the audience reception so far.”

With a $15.1 million gross in its native Japan, the worldwide cume for Heroes Rising now stands at just over $25 million.

The top-grossing anime film in North America by a wide margin remains the Warner Bros.-released Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back, which opened to $31.03 million in November 1999 and finished its domestic run with $85.7 million. The following year’s Pokémon the Movie 2000 currently sits in second place with a $43.75 million North American haul, followed by last year’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly, another Funimation release that finished its domestic run with $30.71 million.