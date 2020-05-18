NAC Cancels 2020 Expo

The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) has cancelled the 2020 edition of its annual convention, originally scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida from July 28-31.

The association is currently assessing the viability of rescheduling the event to later this year, including the possibility of hosting an online event. A confirmation is expected following the NAC board meeting on May 29.

The National Association of Concessionaires will host the 2021 edition of the NAC Concession & Hospitality EXPO in Dallas, Texas on July 13 to 16, 2021. The 2022 edition of the event is scheduled for July 26 to 29, 2022 at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Hotel in Orlando, Florida.