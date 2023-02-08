NAC President Denise de Zutter Honored with NAFEM Doctorate of Foodservice Award

Courtesy of NAFEM/NAC

The North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) has awarded 31 allied industry leaders with its Doctorate of Foodservice Award for their contributions to their associations and the industry at-large. The honorees were recognized during a reception at the annual NAFEM Show last week in Orlando.

Recipients included National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) president Denise de Zutter. Denise currently serves as ​​vice president of sourcing and procurement for Startchain LLC, a supply chain management company for the restaurant industry. She previously served as a senior consultant for the supply chain consulting firm Broadventure and held numerous roles throughout her 23-year career with AMC Theatres including vice president of procurement and logistics, director of logistics, director of food & beverage, and director of guest services.