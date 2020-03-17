NAC Statement on Coronavirus Health and Safety

PRESS RELEASE

With the Coronavirus pandemic affecting the lives and daily routines of people all over the world, The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) remains committed to supporting the Concessions and Hospitality Industry as it complies with government mandates and self-imposed closures to help control the spread of Covid-19. As an industry and an association, we are committed to doing all we can to stave off the spread of this contagion. NAC applauds the efforts of our members who have taken extraordinary measures in closing their operations regionally and nationally as the health and well-being of patrons, staff and families are paramount.

Closures of entertainment and hospitality venues are unfortunately necessary at this time, and will have long lasting effects on our membership and the entire industry. NAC will continue to be a source of support, education and communication for the Concession and Hospitality industries as we all navigate this new reality. Movie Theatres and the myriad of other venues where communities gather and enjoy each other will be instrumental in normalcy when the current tide turns and NAC plans on being there to assist our members in all ways possible.

Our members have formed a community, that for 75 years, has helped guide an industry that has seen times of great prosperity and great uncertainty. Together, NAC and our members will continue to help lead the industry through the Covid-19 situation and any other future challenges.