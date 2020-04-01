National Amusements’ Bill LeClair to Be Honored at the 2020 NAC Concession & Hospitality Expo

Image Courtesy NAC

With CinemaCon cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Amusements’ Bill LeClair—who was to receive the National Association of Concessionaires’ Bert Nathan Memorial Award at the Vegas show—will instead be honored at the NAC’s annual Concession & Hospitality Expo.

Senior vice president, food & beverage for National Amusements, LeClair started with the company in 1977, serving as an usher at one of National Amusements’ Showcase Cinema locations. Since that time, he’s been a projectionist, theater manager, and director of the chain’s operations department, in the latter position overseeing National Amusements’ adoption of its first computerized ticketing system. In 1997, he joined the food and beverage team; since that time, he’s proven instrumental in expanding National Amusements’ F&B offerings (and those of Brazil’s UCI Cinemas, acquired in 2005) to beyond the standard concessions fare. Today he oversees National Amusements’ food and beverage operations across more than 915 screens in four countries: the U.S., the U.K. Brazil, and Argentina.

LeClair became a member of the NAC in 2009 and now sits on its executive board. He is also a member of NATO and TONE (Theatre Owners of New England). In 2019, LeClair and two of his National Amusements colleagues received the Dan Fellman Show “E” Award at ShowEast.

The NAC Concession and Hospitality Expo is scheduled to take place at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista from July 28-31.