National Association of Concessionaires Announces New Board of Directors Following NAC ReTreat Week

PRESS RELEASE
The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) has announced changes to its Board of Directors as a result of the Annual Membership Meeting held on November 13, 2020. The meeting took place on a video call during NAC ReTreat Week, a distance learning event spanning the week of November 9.
After recommendations were made by a Nominating Committee, headed by Chairman of the Board Andrew Cretors of C. Cretors and Company, the slate was unanimously approved. Here is a summary of the motion:
- Brian Biehn, PretzelHaus Bakery, begins his first term as Treasurer. There are no term limits.
- Tim Farha, Ferrara/FERRERO, begins his sixth term as Vice President.
- Bill LeClair, National Amusements, Inc., begins his second term as Vice President.
- George Raub IV, CCM, Delaware North-Sun Bank Field, begins his second term as Vice President.
- Siobhan Scalamogna, PepsiCo Foodservice, begins her first term as Vice President.
- Marianne Abiaad, Royal Corporation, begins her first term as Director.
- Greg Fender, Centerplate, begins his first term as Director.
- Dave Guepfer, La Crosse Center, begins his fourth term as Director.
- Walt Jennings, AMC Theatres, begins his first term as Director
- Jeff Peterson, Mars Wrigley, begins his first term as Director
- Chris Sciortino, AICP Corp/SwayJack, begins his first term as Director.
NAC also thanked the following outgoing Board Members for their years of service to the Board and the Association.
- Brian McMillin, outgoing Treasurer
- Kathi Gillman, outgoing Vice President
- Tony Hendryx, outgoing Director
- Tim Lewis, outgoing Director
- Martin Olesen, outgoing Director
- Joe Joyce, outgoing Regional Vice President
