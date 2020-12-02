National Association of Concessionaires Announces New Board of Directors Following NAC ReTreat Week

The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) has announced changes to its Board of Directors as a result of the Annual Membership Meeting held on November 13, 2020. The meeting took place on a video call during NAC ReTreat Week, a distance learning event spanning the week of November 9.

After recommendations were made by a Nominating Committee, headed by Chairman of the Board Andrew Cretors of C. Cretors and Company, the slate was unanimously approved. Here is a summary of the motion:

  • Brian Biehn, PretzelHaus Bakery, begins his first term as Treasurer. There are no term limits.
  • Tim Farha, Ferrara/FERRERO, begins his sixth term as Vice President.
  • Bill LeClair, National Amusements, Inc., begins his second term as Vice President.
  • George Raub IV, CCM, Delaware North-Sun Bank Field, begins his second term as Vice President.
  • Siobhan Scalamogna, PepsiCo Foodservice, begins her first term as Vice President.
  • Marianne Abiaad, Royal Corporation, begins her first term as Director.
  • Greg Fender, Centerplate, begins his first term as Director.
  • Dave Guepfer, La Crosse Center, begins his fourth term as Director.
  • Walt Jennings, AMC Theatres, begins his first term as Director
  • Jeff Peterson, Mars Wrigley, begins his first term as Director
  • Chris Sciortino, AICP Corp/SwayJack, begins his first term as Director.

NAC also thanked the following outgoing Board Members for their years of service to the Board and the Association.

  • Brian McMillin, outgoing Treasurer
  • Kathi Gillman, outgoing Vice President
  • Tony Hendryx, outgoing Director
  • Tim Lewis, outgoing Director
  • Martin Olesen, outgoing Director
  • Joe Joyce, outgoing Regional Vice President

