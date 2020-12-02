National Association of Concessionaires Announces New Board of Directors Following NAC ReTreat Week

PRESS RELEASE

The National Association of Concessionaires (NAC) has announced changes to its Board of Directors as a result of the Annual Membership Meeting held on November 13, 2020. The meeting took place on a video call during NAC ReTreat Week, a distance learning event spanning the week of November 9.

After recommendations were made by a Nominating Committee, headed by Chairman of the Board Andrew Cretors of C. Cretors and Company, the slate was unanimously approved. Here is a summary of the motion:

Brian Biehn, PretzelHaus Bakery, begins his first term as Treasurer. There are no term limits.

Tim Farha, Ferrara/FERRERO, begins his sixth term as Vice President.

Bill LeClair, National Amusements, Inc., begins his second term as Vice President.

George Raub IV, CCM, Delaware North-Sun Bank Field, begins his second term as Vice President.

Siobhan Scalamogna, PepsiCo Foodservice, begins her first term as Vice President.

Marianne Abiaad, Royal Corporation, begins her first term as Director.

Greg Fender, Centerplate, begins his first term as Director.

Dave Guepfer, La Crosse Center, begins his fourth term as Director.

Walt Jennings, AMC Theatres, begins his first term as Director

Jeff Peterson, Mars Wrigley, begins his first term as Director

Chris Sciortino, AICP Corp/SwayJack, begins his first term as Director.

NAC also thanked the following outgoing Board Members for their years of service to the Board and the Association.