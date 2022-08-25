National CineMedia and iSpot Announce Data Partnership

National CineMedia (NCM) and iSpot have announced a new partnership to enhance NCM’s analytics and measurement capabilities. NCM can now report on the incremental reach their advertising brings brand and studio customers. The combination of iSpot and NCM data also enables marketers to identify and target prospects among moviegoers, with an expected reach of 600 million.



With a network of over 1,650 theaters and more than 20,600 screens throughout the US, NCM’s data intelligence platform NCMxTM connects advertisers to consumers before, during and after moviegoing. NCM gives brands a 360-degree view of recent consumer behavior, allowing marketers to execute audience-matching against key geographic, behavioral, and contextual targets on the big screen, as well as use the NCMx capabilities to re-target moviegoers with digital ads and mobile offers.



“Our agreement with NCM expands the opportunities for our studio and brand clients to plan, buy and optimize video investments holistically across the biggest screen in the house and the biggest one in the neighborhood,” said Holly Lun, senior vice president of enterprise sales at iSpot. “We applaud the innovation and transparency our partners at NCM are forging here.”



“NCM’s integration with iSpot further delivers on our mission to provide our partners the ability to plan and buy premium inventory in a unified manner across all screens, including the coveted big screen. The iSpot deal also advances NCM’s value to advertisers by further proving that cinema is truly one of the only mediums where advertisers can reach the elusive young, diverse audiences at scale,” shared Manu Singh, senior vice president of strategic insight & analytics at NCM.