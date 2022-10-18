National CineMedia and Spotlight Cinema Networks Launch Elevate Cinema Network

National CineMedia (NCM) and Spotlight Cinema Networks announced the Elevate Cinema Network (Elevate) today. This collaboration will combine nearly 1,500 NCM screens with Spotlight’s existing network of over 1,200 screens to bring Elevate’s total network to 2,700 screens available for cinema advertising through Spotlight.

Spotlight is dedicated to serving the needs of luxury, dine in and art house exhibitors including segment leaders Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, Silverspot Cinema, Landmark Theatres, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, Angelika Film Center, Flix Brewhouse, and Laemmle Theatres. NCM’s cinema advertising network features more than 20,600 screens across the US, with 24 out of the top 25 performing theaters in the country.

“Spotlight is excited to join with NCM to establish the Elevate Cinema Network. With our strong position in the luxury space, Spotlight gains critical mass in delivering to the upscale, educated adult demographic,” said Michael Sakin, president of Spotlight. “We are now able to provide unprecedented reach without diluting delivery of the upscale demographic with premium inventory.”

“This Elevate Cinema Network collaboration is a first of its kind cinema advertising arrangement, targeting the affluent moviegoer. We know that cinema advertising is the most engaging and impactful mediums for consumers. Elevate will be extremely appealing to luxury brands seeking to reach their affluent consumers at scale,” said Scott Felenstein, NCM president of sales, marketing & partnerships.