National CineMedia Launches Offering in Partnership with Place Exchange

National CineMedia (NCM), together with Place Exchange have announced the launch of a new programmatic offering with NCM’s Lobby Entertainment Network. The Place Exchange partnership with NCM enables advertisers to reach consumers via in-lobby video placements before and after their movie experience. The new offering adds another avenue for marketers targeting Gen Z and Young Millennial consumers.

“NCM’s expansion into programmatic marketplaces is a key enhancement of our efforts to help advertisers reach the ‘unreachables’ – our highly valuable, young, diverse cinema audience,” according to Mike Rosen, chief revenue officer of NCM. “Allowing our key client and agency partners access to our lobby assets through programmatic channels brings the efficiency of automation, along with the power of data, to unlock even more value from our inventory. Today’s announcement to launch our Lobby Entertainment Network programmatically is the first step in our efforts to ultimately extend this offering to our big screen inventory in 2023.”

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with NCM to bring access to this highly coveted hard-to-reach audience to our programmatic buying partners,” said Dave Etherington, chief commercial officer of Place Exchange. “This represents a true milestone in giving marketers the power to capture consumer attention during the moviegoing experience, leveraging all of the targeting, automation, flexibility, and measurability of programmatic execution.”