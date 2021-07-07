Manu Singh Named Senior VP of Strategic Insight & Analytics at National CineMedia

Cinema advertising network National CineMedia (NCM) has hired Manu Singh as Senior Vice President of Strategic Insight & Analytics, the company announced today.

In the role, Singh will lead the NCM’s marketing, sales, and advertising research team, including NCM’s proprietary Behind The Screens community of over 5,000 movie fans. She will be based in New York.

Singh joins NCM from Knotel, a global flexible workspace platform, where she oversaw sales and revenue strategy as GM. Before that, she served as Head of Revenue Strategy/Audience Research, Digital Insights & Enterprise Data Strategy at Discovery, Inc., where she managed all aspects of business analytics, data strategy, user metrics, audience measurement, and campaign evaluation. She has also held roles at WebMD, NBCUniversal Media, GE, and Nielsen Media Research.

In a statement, Scott Felenstein, NCM President, Sales, Marketing & Partnerships, said, “Manu has a broad and extensive background in research, data strategy, and audience insights across television and digital platforms, which is a great fit for NCM at this exciting time for our company. Our young, cord-cutting audiences are going back to theaters in droves, but they’re not going back to linear TV — I look forward to working together with her to help brands discover innovative new ways to connect with these valuable movie fans across all of our NCM big screen, digital, and digital-out-of-home platforms.”