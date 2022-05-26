National CineMedia Unveils The Noovie Trivia Show

Courtesy of National CineMedia googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1553617519041-2'); });

National CineMedia (NCM) has announced the launch of The Noovie Trivia Show in conjunction with the release Top Gun: Maverick. NCM’s latest pre-show experience stars long-time Noovie personality Maria Menounos playing pop culture and movie trivia with stars. The inaugural episode is sponsored by Paramount+.



Airing before the trailers and feature film in movie theaters across the country, The Noovie Trivia Show tests moviegoers’ knowledge of films, filmmakers, actors and the people influencing pop culture, with celebrities and influencers quizzed by Menounos in a long-form episode at the top of the pre-show. Menounos later puts each talent in the hot seat with rapid fire questions about their projects and careers.



This June, the Noovie Trivia app will roll out a weekly prize contest, where each week the top 25 players of the game can turn their virtual popcorn points into vouchers for real movie tickets. This is the first time top users of Noovie Trivia can win prizes based on their score.



“We are so excited for audiences to experience and enjoy The Noovie Trivia Show. The combination of movie trivia, today’s hottest celebrities and influencers, and our pre-show host Maria Menounos offers marketers an exciting way to connect with our young and growing moviegoing audience,” said Amy Tunick, NCM’s chief marketing officer. “Innovative brands like Paramount+ see the value of leveraging pop culture in branded content to reach this audience in a highly engaging and immersive setting.”