NATO and Cinema Foundation Add Two Executives

Bryan Braunlich named Executive Director of Cinema Foundation, Lou DiGioia NATO CFO

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) and The Cinema Foundation today announced the hiring of two new executives. Bryan Braunlich was named Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation and Lou DiGioia was named to the newly created Chief Financial Officer position at NATO.

Braunlich will be responsible for donor development and fundraising, as well as developing and overseeing programming and staff to support the Foundation’s key priorities, including Cinema Careers, Education and Diversity; Moviegoing Promotion and Creative Community Involvement; the Center for Innovation and Technology; Industry Data and Research; and Industry Charities.

“With our initial round of fundraising complete, we can now begin the serious day to day work of fulfilling the vision and potential our founding supporters found so compelling,” said Cinema Foundation president and NATO’s executive vice president and general counsel, Jackie Brenneman. “Bryan brings the fundraising and programming experience that will be essential to the Foundation’s success.”

DiGioia will oversee and coordinate the financial operations of NATO, the Cinema Foundation, CinemaCon, and the NATOPAC. The increasing size, scope, and reach of NATO’s activities led to the hiring of the organization’s first CFO.

“As we expand what we do for our members and our industry, it is vital that we coordinate and consolidate the financial workings of each of our key organizations, said NATO president and CEO John Fithian. “Our effectiveness as an association depends on the responsible and strategic management of our resources. Lou’s financial and management experience across a range of organizations adds a skill set to our team that can only make us stronger.”

Braunlich will work from NATO’s Los Angeles office; DiGioia will be based in D.C. Both start June 1st.

DiGioia is a graduate of Georgetown University, with an MBA from George Mason University and a Certificate in Effective Management of Nonprofit Organizations from Harvard Business School. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Prior to that position he also served as Executive Director of Distributive Education Clubs of America, and MATHCOUNTS Foundation.

Braunlich was most recently Executive Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra in West Virginia, where he oversaw development and programming initiatives. Prior to that role, he was Director of Marketing and Communications and then General Manager of the Orchestra. He is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton.

To sponsor, donate, or learn more visit www.TheCinemaFoundation.org.