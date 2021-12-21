NATO Promotes Jackie Brenneman to EVP and General Counsel; Todd Halstead Rejoins as Director of Government Relations

Jackie Brenneman and Todd Halstead (Images Courtesy of NATO)

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) announced Tuesday (December 21) that Jackie Brenneman has been promoted to executive vp and general counsel – described as “a new, ‘second-in-command’ position” at the organization. Todd Halstead has also rejoined the NATO staff as director of government relations and strategy development.

Brenneman joined NATO in 2014 as manager of industry relations, having previously worked at the law firm Foley & Lardner, LLP. During the pandemic, she developed and led the implementation of government relief programs in order to ensure the survival of domestic exhibitors.

“Jackie is poised to help lead the industry into a new era,” said NATO Chairman Rolando Rodriguez, who also serves as Chairman, President and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “NATO members, team colleagues and I have all been inspired through these difficult times by her keen intellect, strategic foresight, passion and tireless work ethic.”

Halstead first boarded NATO as part of its government relations team in 2007 after having worked on Capitol Hill. He went on to lead a NATO-affiliated regional association, the Theater Owners of Mid-America (TOMA), while continuing to assist NATO as a part-time strategy consultant on key industry projects.

“I can think of no one in the industry with Todd’s breadth of experience and insight in federal government relations, state and local government relations, and the long-term development of industry strategies,” said NATO President & CEO John Fithian. “We are thrilled to have Todd ‘back home’ full-time in a key management position.”